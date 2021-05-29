Summerfield man once popped for selling drugs in ‘hard times’ back behind bars in Marion County Jail

A Summerfield man who once told a Lady Lake police officer he had to sell drugs because he was facing “hard times” is back behind bars.

Marion County sheriff’s deputies arrested 24-year-old Kyle William Gibson on Wednesday at his residence in the 2300 block of S.E. 172nd St. in Summerfield. He was transported to the Marion County Jail and charged with violating his probation on a previous charge of possession of a controlled substance. He was being held on no bond and his next court date hasn’t yet been set, jail records show.

Gibson had been at the wheel of a silver Volvo in the wee hours of March 29, 2019 when he was caught on radar traveling 55 miles per hour in the 40 mph zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Gibson admitted his driver’s license had been suspended and the police officer smelled marijuana coming from the car.

A search turned up 22 cartridges loaded with THC oil hidden under the passenger seat of the vehicle. Gibson said he had purchased the cartridges for $200 and had a buyer in Marion County willing to pay $300 for them. Gibson told the police officer he had fallen on “hard times” and needed to make extra money. A 21-year-old woman who had been riding in the car with Gibson took possession of the vehicle. Police had contacted the woman’s mother, who was the registered owner of the vehicle.

Gibson was arrested on charges of possession of THC oil with intent to distribute and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $2,500 bond.