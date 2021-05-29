Woman jailed after insisting belongings at Summerfield residence go with her

A woman who was being arrested on outstanding warrants in Summerfield found herself facing additional charges Thursday after insisting that her belongings be transported to the jail with her.

A Marion County sheriff’s deputy took 27-year-old Morgan Alyssa Keck into custody in the 6400 block of S.E. 173rd Ln. in Summerfield. While sitting in his patrol vehicle, Keck told the deputy she wanted her belongings removed from the residence and taken with her to the Marion County Jail. The deputy collected Keck’s black bag and searched it before placing it in his patrol vehicle. Keck confirmed that the bag and everything inside it belonged to her, a sheriff’s office report states.

While searching the bag, the deputy located a hypodermic needle with a clear liquid inside it that tested positive for methamphetamine, the report says. After being read her rights, Keck said she didn’t know the needle was inside the bag and claimed it had been left unattended inside the residence, the report says.

Keck the told the deputy the needle didn’t belong to her and someone had placed it inside her bag. She said a friend told her that prior to her being arrested, “Wendy” had put the needle inside the bag and then fled from the residence, the report says.

Keck, who lives in the 2400 block of W. Main Street in Leesburg, was placed under arrest and transported to the Marion County Jail, where she was charged with possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), possession of drug paraphernalia and outstanding warrants for violating her probation in Lake County on two previous charges of possession of methamphetamine. She was being held on $3,000 bond on the new charges and no bond on the previous charges and is due in court June 29 at 9 a.m., jail records show.

Keck is no stranger to the legal system, having been arrested twice in the local area in the past several years. In January 2017, she was jailed in Sumter County after an argument with her mother at the Hampton Inn & Suites on County Road 466. Sumter County sheriff’s deputies were called to the hotel in the early morning hours of Jan. 16, 2017 and once there, a deputy checked Keck’s purse and discovered syringes in a small makeup bag that tested positive for methamphetamine, according to an arrest report. She was arrested on a charge of possession of drug paraphernalia and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,000 bond.

In June 2015, Keck was living in Fruitland Park when she was arrested after reportedly striking her husband in the head with his keys. She had previously been convicted of felony battery on a person over the age of 65, a Fruitland Park Police report stated.