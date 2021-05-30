88.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Sunday, May 30, 2021
type here...

Villager wins break in alleged road rage attack at Dunkin’ Donuts

By Meta Minton

John Inglima

A Villager has won a break in a court case in an alleged road rage incident at Dunkin’ Donuts.

John Inglima, 76, of the Village of Osceola Hills, is now facing a misdemeanor charge of battery after his attorney successfully bargained it down from a felony charge of burglary with assault, according to Sumter County Court records.

The alleged road rage incident occurred on the afternoon of March 18 when Inglima used his vehicle to block a woman’s car after she pulled into the Dunkin’ Donuts at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages. He got out and approached the driver’s side window, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office

She rolled her window down a few inches and Inglima “reached through the window and slapped her on the right side of the face with an open hand,” the report said.

The woman got out of the vehicle to confront Inglima, who is a native of Sicily, Italy. He struck the woman with his fist in her upper chest area and scratched her neck. The woman hit Inglima and he grabbed her arms, to keep her from hitting him again. Inglima’s wife got out of the vehicle and separated her husband from the woman. Inglima and his wife left the scene.

The woman’s grandmother and a Dunkin’ Donuts manager witnessed the attack and provided statements to law enforcement.

Inglima, who with his wife purchased their home at 4148 Vapor Court in 2016 for $392,500, indicated on court documents he earns $2,500 in monthly Social Security benefits.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Republicans shamelessly block commission on attack on U.S. Capitol

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Lynnhaven resident asks why Republicans would block a commission that would have looked into the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Only Free states can preserve our Republic

A reader has an urgent message for fellow citizens about the direction of our nation. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Poor and middle class will pay for new government spending

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santiago resident warns that poor people and the middle class will pay for new government spending.

An outrageous rule about graduation

A Leesburg resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses outrage over a principal’s decision about the upcoming graduation ceremony.

What’s the status of Spanish Springs movie theater?

A Village of Silver Lake woman is wondering about the status of the movie theater at Spanish Springs Town Square. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos