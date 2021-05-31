83.2 F
NOAA predicts active Hurricane Season as memories linger of 2017’s brutal hit from Hurricane Irma

By Staff Report

With Hurricane Season kicking off June 1, Villagers are advised that the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration is predicting an active season in the Atlantic Ocean. 

NOAA is predicting that 13 to 20 named storms will develop in the Atlantic.

Hurricane season runs though Nov. 30.

“With an active hurricane season predicted this year, Floridians need to ensure they have at least seven days of supplies and put a disaster plan in place now,” said Gov. Ron DeSantis.

A sinkhole opened up in the Village of St. Charles in the wake of Hurricane Irma in 2017.

Hurricane Irma in 2017 was the last major hurricane to strike Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Irma flooded golf courses and tunnels, spawned numerous sinkholes and left behind major piles of debris that became a real sore point with residents. Damage was estimated in the millions of dollars, with the District Office working extensively to recoup money from  the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

Hurricane Irma Damage - Rick Medina helps push a fellow Villagers cart out of flooded tunnel
Rick Medina helps push a fellow Villager’s cart out of a flooded tunnel in 2017 in the aftermath of Hurricane Irma.

Many Villagers had debris left over from Hurricane Irma.

The Historic Side of The Villages was flooded and cut off from the rest of The Villages. The elderly residents in the section of The Villages north of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 suffered the most due to Hurricane Irma.

 

