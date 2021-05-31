Toinette Gordon-Millar was born in Brooklyn, New York on May 10th, 1926. Her parents, Dr. And Mrs. Joseph Pisciotta, instilled in her a love for medicine that inevitably led to a lifetime career in nursing. Through the years she was a Cadet Nurse, a charge nurse at the town hospital, and after moving to Maryland, an OB-Gyn nurse for a prominent doctor.

It was her dedication to family that served as her life compass, marrying the love of her life, Murray Gordon in 1950. They were blessed with 33 years of marriage and enjoyed life in New York and later in Maryland. Ten years after Murray’s untimely passing, Toinette married Curtis Millar, a retired DC firefighter. It was during that marriage that they discovered the Villages and were among the original owners in the Mira Mesa Village. An avid golfer and social butterfly, Toni quickly became the unofficial ambassador for the Villages. She single-handedly lured many friends to the Villages as they sought the ideal place to retire. She later met Arne Rotne, her companion of several years. Together they enjoyed their regular golf outings as members of the Senior Golf Association, attending events in the Square and enjoying the many friendships made with fellow villagers.

Toinette leaves behind two daughters Judy (David) of Mission Viejo, CA and Kathy (Jean) of Ocala, FL., two grandchildren, Jeffrey Michael (Laura) and Jill Michelle Targonski (Thomas) and three great-grandchildren, Amalia Levinsohn, Julian Targonski and Lucy Targonski. It is her beautiful blue eyes, infectious smile, never-ending energy and the values she modeled for her family and friends that will forever be part of all of those who knew and loved her.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Wednesday, June 2nd at 11:00 am at the New Life Presbyterian Church. The address is 201 LaVila Street in Fruitland Park, FL. 34731.