Tuesday, June 1, 2021
Government handouts discourage Americans from working

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The nonsense of perpetual handouts has destroyed the initiative for finding a job for millions. Telling the poor that having more babies will get you more money as long as you’re not married has destroyed family life for them. So, we have millions of young people being raised mostly by single woman. Future gang members with mostly no father figure in their lives.
We have had the “Great Society” and the “War on Poverty” since 1965. And what’s the result?  More poverty, more joblessness among the poor (except when Trump was in office) and what do the liberals say? We need more funding.
It’s amazing that anyone could see that the giveaway by Trump ruined the incentive to return to work and can’t seem to grasp the debacle of welfare that they have poisoned this country with.

Bill Deimling
Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter

 

