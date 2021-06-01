Woman arrested on DUI charge after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages

A woman was arrested on a drunk driving charge after leaving Margarita Republic in The Villages.

Brooke Opal Finkley, 42, of Lake Panasoffkee, was driving a black Chrysler Pacifica at about 3 a.m. Saturday when an officer noticed the vehicle’s passenger side headlight was not working, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer initiated a traffic stop at the Racetrac gas station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Finkley’s speech was slurred, her eyes were glassy and there was the “distinct odor of alcoholic beverages coming from her person,” the report said.

The officer asked Finkley where she had been and Finkley replied, “Margaritaville.”

The officer attempted to clarify where Finkley had been and asked if she meant Margarita Republic at Spanish Springs Town Square. Finkley confirmed that was where she had been. She said she had consumed two vodka and cranberry drinks.

Field sobriety exercises confirmed that Finkley’s “normal faculties were impaired,” the report said. She provided breath samples that registered .218 and .214 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and booked at the Lake County Jail. She was released after posting $1,000 bond.