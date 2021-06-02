87.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 2, 2021
type here...

Villager needs to purge himself of hatred of Donald Trump

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

David Engelhardt’s letter dated June 1 is misleading, inaccurate and intellectually insulting. He inaccurately blames the so-called right wing for not believing there was a Holocaust when, in fact, left wing Marxists etc. hold that belief, not the right wing. His other assertions are also factually incorrect, including that Trump is still in power. I would suggest Mr. Engelhardt purge himself of his Trump hatred and become more knowledgeable about what the right wing stands for.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Villager needs to purge himself of hatred of Donald Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager responds to a previous letter writer and suggests that his fellow Villager needs to purge himself of his hatred of Donald Trump.

China is the real culprit in world pandemic

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to focus on China, the real culprit in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government handouts discourage Americans from working

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident contents that government handouts discourage Americans from working.

Daily Sun puts its spin on genetically modified food

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident warns that The Villages Daily Sun recently put a positive spin on genetically modified food, but there’s plenty to be concerned about.

Simple solution to principal’s stance on graduation

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is the latest to weigh in on a principal’s controversial stance on graduation.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos