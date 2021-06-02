Villager needs to purge himself of hatred of Donald Trump

To the Editor:

David Engelhardt’s letter dated June 1 is misleading, inaccurate and intellectually insulting. He inaccurately blames the so-called right wing for not believing there was a Holocaust when, in fact, left wing Marxists etc. hold that belief, not the right wing. His other assertions are also factually incorrect, including that Trump is still in power. I would suggest Mr. Engelhardt purge himself of his Trump hatred and become more knowledgeable about what the right wing stands for.

Larry Moran

Village of Mallory Square