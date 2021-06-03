76.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 3, 2021
type here...

Villager with Florida Friendly Landscaping admits he can’t keep up with yard

By Meta Minton

A Villager with Florida Friendly Landscaping admitted he can’t keep up with the work it requires to keep his high-dollar home in compliance with Community Standards.

Myers Hand appeared before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors on Thursday afternoon during a public hearing at Savannah Center.

3610 Enterprise Drive
Myers Hand bought this home at 3610 Enterprise Drive for $671,900.

He bought the Premier home at 3610 Enterprise Drive in 2015 for $671,900.

“My wife and I enjoy the bees, birds and butterflies” he said.

Hand said that it’s been difficult to hire reliable landscapers. He blamed the growth of The Villages for the lack of available yard workers.

At 81, he said maintaining his yard himself has become too difficult.

“The biggest problem I have is the heat,” Hand said.

He said that concerns about COVID-19 also hampered his ability to keep up the property.

This Florida Friendly Landscaping was the subject of a complaint at 3610 Enterprise Drive
This Florida Friendly Landscaping was the subject of a complaint at 3610 Enterprise Drive.

Next door neighbor Bruce Hacker said he is fed up with the overgrown Florida Friendly Landscaping that has turned into a jungle. He said Hand’s attempt to blame COVID-19 was ludicrous.

“How do you get COVID working on your yard? The yard is a mess. You’re not going to get COVID working in your yard by yourself,” Hacker said.

He noted there have been previous complaints about the Hand property. He also alleged that Hand has burned through landscapers because he and his wife are so particular about their Florida Friendly Landscaping, most of which is located behind the home.

Community Standards had recommended giving Hand 30 days to bring the property into compliance. The board agreed to extend it to 45 days.

Hand said he plans to bring the property into compliance, find another community and move out of The Villages.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s time to get rid of the filibuster

A reader from Summerfield contends it is time to get rid of the filibuster in Congress. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Help our heroes

A Village of Bonnybrook resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has an idea for helping our heroes.

Villager needs to purge himself of hatred of Donald Trump

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager responds to a previous letter writer and suggests that his fellow Villager needs to purge himself of his hatred of Donald Trump.

China is the real culprit in world pandemic

A Village of Rio Grande resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends it’s time to focus on China, the real culprit in the COVID-19 pandemic.

Government handouts discourage Americans from working

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Bridgeport at Lake Sumter resident contents that government handouts discourage Americans from working.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos