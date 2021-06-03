Villager with Florida Friendly Landscaping admits he can’t keep up with yard

A Villager with Florida Friendly Landscaping admitted he can’t keep up with the work it requires to keep his high-dollar home in compliance with Community Standards.

Myers Hand appeared before the Community Development District 10 Board of Supervisors on Thursday afternoon during a public hearing at Savannah Center.

He bought the Premier home at 3610 Enterprise Drive in 2015 for $671,900.

“My wife and I enjoy the bees, birds and butterflies” he said.

Hand said that it’s been difficult to hire reliable landscapers. He blamed the growth of The Villages for the lack of available yard workers.

At 81, he said maintaining his yard himself has become too difficult.

“The biggest problem I have is the heat,” Hand said.

He said that concerns about COVID-19 also hampered his ability to keep up the property.

Next door neighbor Bruce Hacker said he is fed up with the overgrown Florida Friendly Landscaping that has turned into a jungle. He said Hand’s attempt to blame COVID-19 was ludicrous.

“How do you get COVID working on your yard? The yard is a mess. You’re not going to get COVID working in your yard by yourself,” Hacker said.

He noted there have been previous complaints about the Hand property. He also alleged that Hand has burned through landscapers because he and his wife are so particular about their Florida Friendly Landscaping, most of which is located behind the home.

Community Standards had recommended giving Hand 30 days to bring the property into compliance. The board agreed to extend it to 45 days.

Hand said he plans to bring the property into compliance, find another community and move out of The Villages.