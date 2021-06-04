Jeanne J. Marciante, 84, of The Villages FL, was called to heaven on Thursday, June 3rd 2021.

Born November 7, 1936 in Chicago, IL, she was the second of three daughters to her parents Alphonse and Ann Cardinal. She married Carmelo Marciante on September 7th, 1957 and had four children. Jeanne was preceded in death by her eldest daughter Cynthia. She is survived by her three remaining children; Linda Marciante of Springtown TX, Daniel (Traci) Marciante of Bothell, WA, and Al (Sara) Marciante of Keller TX, and grandchildren Sabrina Hunsaker, Alexandria Marciante-Jones, Raul Marciante, and Cassandra Marciante. She is also survived by her sisters Jeannette Randolph, her identical twin, of The Villages FL and Judy Harvey, of New Lisbon WI.

Jeanne was quick with a smile, lived life to the fullest and brightened any room she walked into. She worked for 20 years as an executive secretary at Motorola in Schaumburg, IL before retiring to Florida. She enjoyed travelling and cruising with her husband where she has seen nearly every corner of the world. She loved spending time with her family, whether to celebrate holidays or in support her grandchildren during major events in their lives. Jeanne was an active member of The Villages and St. Timothy’s Catholic Church. She worked at the old Chula Vista restaurant and the front desk of the Villages Health Club, though her great passion was being a water aerobics instructor at La Hacienda Sports Pool. You could always find her there with her high energy and excitement doing what she loved. She also enjoyed socializing with her many friends. Jeanne was a wonderful wife, mother, grandmother, and friend, and will be missed by all that knew her.

Service will be held Monday July 12, 2021 at 8:30 AM at St. Timothys Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

In lieu of flowers please send donations to the American Cancer Society, 13940 US 441 Bldg. 200, Suite 205, The Villages, FL 32159.