Too much talking at The Sharon

To the Editor:

Having moved from Chicago where we enjoyed the Chicago Symphony Orchestra and various theater venues we were excited to move to The Villages where they have a lot of live entertainment.

The quality of performers is top notch however our only disappointment is with the patrons who must constantly talk during the performance. This is completely new to us. In Chicago no one would do this!

This makes us feel like we are now among “OLD PEOPLE” that have no manners or decorum. I know we are all from many places around the country but where was this acceptable behavior?

Philip Mijal

Village of McClure