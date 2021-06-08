93 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 8, 2021
type here...

Rosemarie Coppola

By Staff Report

Rosemarie Coppola
Rosemarie Coppola

Rosemarie Coppola passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on June 4th at 83 years old. Marie moved with her husband, Jerry, to the Villages in 1995 from Staten Island where she raised her two children Clifford and Jill. Born in Brooklyn on June 9, 1937, she was a graduate of Lafayette High School and went on to work at Macy’s as a saleswoman for 21 years while raising her family. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed talking to others most of all.

She was a kind and compassionate woman and is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jerry, two sisters, Evelyn and Irene, two children, Clifford and his wife Wendy, Jill and her husband Greg, her five grandchildren, Jacquelyn and her husband Michael, Paul and his wife Jenny, Heather, Gregory & Clark and her four great grandchildren, Sydney, Lynley, Jameson, & Caroline. She was a kind and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandma and “Gigi” and will be missed dearly.

A visitation for Rosemarie will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida, her service will be the following day, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 8:30am at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida followed by her interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Expression of religious preference can be divisive

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Santo Domingo resident weighs in on the controversial little white cross on display at a home in The Villages.

Retired teacher from Ohio felt welcomed in The Villages

A retired teacher from Ohio just wrapped up a visit to The Villages with his wife. In a Letter to the Editor, he expresses appreciation to everyone who made them feel so welcomed.

Legal war on little white cross reprehensible

A Village of Silver Lake resident is outraged at the legal battle being waged over a little white cross on display at a home in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Leave the little white crosses alone

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont woman contends The Villages should leave the little white crosses alone.

When will Trumpublicans realize he is psychologically damaged?

A Village of McClure resident asks, “At what point do Trumpublicans realize that he is psychologically damaged and incapable of admitting that he lost the election?” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos