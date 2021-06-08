Rosemarie Coppola passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family on June 4th at 83 years old. Marie moved with her husband, Jerry, to the Villages in 1995 from Staten Island where she raised her two children Clifford and Jill. Born in Brooklyn on June 9, 1937, she was a graduate of Lafayette High School and went on to work at Macy’s as a saleswoman for 21 years while raising her family. She was a member of the Red Hat Society and enjoyed talking to others most of all.

She was a kind and compassionate woman and is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Jerry, two sisters, Evelyn and Irene, two children, Clifford and his wife Wendy, Jill and her husband Greg, her five grandchildren, Jacquelyn and her husband Michael, Paul and his wife Jenny, Heather, Gregory & Clark and her four great grandchildren, Sydney, Lynley, Jameson, & Caroline. She was a kind and devoted Wife, Mother, Grandma and “Gigi” and will be missed dearly.

A visitation for Rosemarie will be held on Monday, June 14, 2021 from 2:00pm to 4:00pm at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida, her service will be the following day, Tuesday, June 15, 2021, 8:30am at St. Timothy Catholic Church in Lady Lake, Florida followed by her interment at Florida National Cemetery in Bushnell, Florida.