Foursome claims victory at Sheriff Farmer’s annual golf tournament

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer’s 22nd Annual Charity for Youth Golf Tournament, held this past weekend in The Villages, raised $67,000.

“With the generous support from sponsors, donors and players, we were able to raise more funds than ever this year and this is because of all of the support we received. The money raised is earmarked for the youth through scholarships and several community projects,” Farmer said.

The winning foursome was made up of Jeremy Lipham, Brent Tussey, Daniel Clark and Josh Powell. It was the first time they competed in the sheriff’s tournament.

Placing second were Anthony Corinin, Charles Brooks, Jim Davis and Richard Travisano. In third place were Josh Parker, Jeff Morris, Ron Hibbard and Mitch Lenniger

In all, 212 golfers participated in the tournament.

The 23rd tournament is scheduled for June 4, 2022.