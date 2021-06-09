92.8 F
The Villages
Wednesday, June 9, 2021
Foursome claims victory at Sheriff Farmer’s annual golf tournament

By Staff Report

Sumter County Sheriff Bill Farmer’s 22nd Annual Charity for Youth Golf Tournament, held this past weekend in The Villages, raised $67,000.
“With the generous support from sponsors, donors and players, we were able to raise more funds than ever this year and this is because of all of the support we received. The money raised is earmarked for the youth through scholarships and several community projects,” Farmer said.

1st Place winners 2021
Lt. Robert Siemer, center, is flanked by the winners of Sheriff Farmer’s annual golf tourney, from left, Jeremy Lipham, Brent Tussey, Daniel Clark and Josh Powell.

The winning foursome was made up of Jeremy Lipham, Brent Tussey, Daniel Clark and  Josh Powell. It was the first time they competed in the sheriff’s tournament.
Placing second were Anthony Corinin, Charles Brooks, Jim Davis and Richard Travisano. In third place were Josh Parker, Jeff Morris, Ron Hibbard and Mitch Lenniger
In all, 212 golfers participated in the tournament.
The 23rd tournament is scheduled for June 4, 2022.

