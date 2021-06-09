Sumter County ambulance committee members gather for initial meeting

The members of Sumter County’s new ambulance advisory committee held their first meeting Wednesday night.

The five members were announced Tuesday by Sumter County commissioners, who each chose a representative from their districts.

The members are:

• District 1: Richard Kleindienst (Commissioner Gary Search)

• District 2: Leland Greek (Commissioner Doug Gilpin)

• District 3: Gail Lazenby (Commissioner Craig Estep)

• District 4: Jeffrey Bogue (County Chairman Garry Breeden)

• District 5: David Bussone (Commissioner Oren Miller)



American Medical Response (AMR), a nationwide private company, currently provides ambulance services but has come under fire recently for long response times of up to an hour or more on some calls.

Villages-News.com’s Marv Balousek will have a full report from Tuesday night’s meeting.