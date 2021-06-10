93.1 F
The Villages
Thursday, June 10, 2021
CDD 12 to take over deed compliance from Developer of The Villages

By Meta Minton

Community Development District 12 is preparing to take over deed compliance responsibilities from the Developer of The Villages.

CDD 12, which includes the Village of Fenney and surrounding villages south of State 44, will begin assuming responsibility for external deed compliance at homes as of Oct. 1.

That means the CDD 12 Board of Supervisors could find themselves in the sometimes uncomfortable position of serving as judge and jury before “friends or people you see at the pool,” who may be in violation of deed compliance, said Assistant District Manager Carrie Duckett. She warned that residents coming before the board in a public hearing might make an emotional plea with regard to a violation such as a lawn ornament or a improperly widened driveway.

“You can’t take those emotional pleas into consideration,” Duckett said.

Instead, the board will have to impartially enforce the rules.

Residents have previously attended a CDD 12 board meeting and indicated they are eager for the process be taken over by CDD 12. That can occur now that all supervisors are elected by residents as of 2020.

Anticipation of taking over deed compliance has prompted an 8 percent increase in CDD 12’s 2021-2022 fiscal budget. Deed compliance costs will make up $257,483 of the $3.6 million operating budget.

There will be several steps before the Oct. 1 transfer of deed compliance responsibility from the Developer to CDD 12.

The CDD 12 board will hold a workshop at 1:30 p.m. Aug. 5 at Everglades Recreation Center to discuss rules involving lawn ornaments, signage and other areas of potential enforcement. Public information sessions aimed at residents will be held Aug. 23, 24, 25 and 26.

