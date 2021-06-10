John Rudolph Meakin Age 79, Resident of The Villages, FL.

Born May 23, 1942, in Detroit, MI. Departed this life on June 6, 2021, in The Villages, FL.

John graduated from Visitation High School in Detroit, MI in 1960 and was member of the United States Airforce from 1961 – 1965. John was a very active member of St Mark’s the Evangelist Catholic Church serving as an Alter Server and Sacristan. He also spent time volunteering at The Villages Hospital, proudly logging over 3000 hours of hospital service.

John was devoted to his wife, Mary Jo, his children, his grandchildren, and the Lord. He enjoyed volunteer work, table tennis, reading, golf and jigsaw puzzles.

After spending his childhood and early life in Michigan, John and Mary Jo moved to Nashville, TN in 1970 where John spent his career as an Insurance Salesman working the majority of the time for National Life Insurance Company. In 2004, he and Mary Jo both retired and moved to The Villages where they enjoyed the active retired life and spending time with their neighbors.

John is survived by his wife of 55 years, Mary Jo Meakin, his daughter, Marla Childress (John) of Land O Lakes, FL; his son, John (Diane) of Brentwood, TN; his grandchildren, Alyssa, Spencer, Addison, Braxton, Matt, and Brett (Jessica) and great grandchild, Jett. He also survived by many additional family members including sister in-laws, brother in-laws, nieces, and nephews.

John is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Stephanie, his brother Thomas (Marilyn), and his sisters Mary and Margaret all of Detroit, MI.

A funeral mass celebrating John’s life will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, June 16th at St Mark the Evangelist Church 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL followed by a memorial luncheon at Mulberry Rec Center in The Villages.

In lieu of flowers, please make donations to St Mark the Evangelist Church 7081 SE Hwy 42, Summerfield, FL 34491.