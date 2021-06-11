89.3 F
The Villages
Friday, June 11, 2021
Lady Lake homeowner grabs butcher knife to protect himself from intruder

By Meta Minton

Ronald Phillips
Ronald Phillips Jr.

A Lady Lake homeowner was forced to grab a a butcher knife to protect himself from an intruder who broken into his residence.

The homeowner on Temple Hill Road was awakened by a noise early Thursday morning coming from his front door, according to an arrest report from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. He approached his front door and saw a man he did not know standing in the doorway. The homeowner picked up a butcher knife and the intruder turned away, got on a bicycle and fled.

The homeowner said a motion sensor light had been taken down and his front door was damaged.

Deputies were joined by police officers from Lady Lake and Fruitland Park in searching the area and located 40-year-old Ronald Phillips Jr. of Lady Lake. He had methamphetamine and two syringes in his backpack. He denied breaking into the residence.

Phillips, who has a long criminal history, was arrested on charges of criminal mischief, drug possession and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was booked on $10,000 bond at the Lake County Jail.

