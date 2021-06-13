Assisted living worker enters plea in brawl in which ‘all hell broke loose’

A woman has entered a plea in connection with a brawl that left a fellow worker with a broken arm at an assisted living facility in The Villages.

Nyshanti Jamarri Smart, 23, of Leesburg, entered a plea of not guilty earlier this month to a felony charge of aggravated battery in Lake County Court. She remains free on $5,000 bond.

Smart was employed as a “behavioral tech” on May 5 when she was involved in an altercation with another woman at Elan Spanish Springs Assisted Living Center at 930 Alverez Ave. Officers who arrived on the scene, interviewed employees to try to determine what had happened.

Two employees said “it was crazy and all hell broke loose,” according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Smart allegedly began punching the other woman in the face and dragged her to the ground. The woman suffered a broken arm, the report said.

Another woman attempted to intervene, but Smart “began to punch and slap her in the face.”

Two other employees separated the women. Smart fled the scene before police arrived.

In addition to the broken right arm, the woman who was attacked suffered a cut to her right ear, had long scratches on her neck and shoulder as well as a skinned-up knee, the report said.

Smart was arrested when she turned herself in at the Lady Lake Police Department.

In 2019, Smart was arrested on a charge of battery after an alleged attack on the father of her children at Beverly Shores Elementary School in Leesburg. The case was later dropped.