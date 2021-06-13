Firefighters investigate power surge sparked by lightning at town square

Firefighters investigated a possible power surge sparked by lightning early Sunday evening at Spanish Springs Town Square.

The Villages Public Safety Department and Lake County Fire Rescue responded to Soft Surroundings at about 5 p.m. after someone called 911 reporting the smell of smoke. Soft Surroundings is located in the former home of Katie Belle’s.

Firefighters determined there was no fire, but there appeared to be an odor coming out of the air conditioning unit.

The firefighters cleared the scene about 35 minutes after responding to the call.

The Villages’ Commercial Property Management was summoned to determine the status of the air conditioning unit.