Lead rider for Patriot Guard will speak to DAR chapter in The Villages

By Staff Report

Brian Parker is the lead rider of the Patriot Guard motorcycle organization.

The local lead rider for the Patriot Guard motorcycle organization will speak this week to the John Bartram Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution in The Villages.

Brian Parker of Bushnell will give a description of the many duties that the dedicated riders provide to honor and show their deep respect for those who have served our country. Begun in 2005, the Patriot Guard riders now number more than 350,000  and are in attendance at many funeral services when requested by family members.

The meeting will be held Friday, June 18 at the Eisenhower Recreation Center. Doors open at 9:30 a.m. and meeting starts at 10 a.m.

