Parking problems continue to plague neighbors of Fenney Putt & Play

Complaints from residents near Fenney Putt & Play about vehicles parked in front of their homes continue to plague Wildwood commissioners.

Two years ago, commissioners approved a comprehensive parking ordinance that prohibits parking on any city right-of-way. That enabled police officers to issue tickets for people parking on neighborhood streets while using the Putt & Play.

Only golf cart parking is available at the Putt & Play and Villagers who drive other vehicles there are directed to park at the Sugar Cane or Blue Heron recreation centers. Some park in the neighborhood instead.

Police have handled a half dozen complaints and issued four citations during the past year. But the problem persists.

“You’re not going to police your way out of this problem,” said Wildwood Police Chief Randy Parmer at a city commission meeting Monday. “You’ve got to find a solution, but what it is, your guess is as good as mine.”

He said residents have tried to resolve the issue themselves, which resulted in disturbances and a vandalism incident.

Parmer said homeowners could hire a police officer to monitor the streets for several hours a day.

City Manager Jason McHugh said a civil engineer signed off on the design of Fenney Putt & Play without car parking spaces.

“We are doing what we are supposed to do short of putting up signs,” he said.

Residents have suggested “no parking” signs, but The Villages Developer and Wildwood officials oppose that idea.

“I think there is something we can do and I encourage us to find it,” said Commissioner Joe Elliott.