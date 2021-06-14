Villager arrested after allegedly stealing jewelry and medication from woman

A Village of Lake Deaton man was arrested after allegedly stealing jewelry and medication from a woman.

John R. Cooney, 72, was arrested on felony charges of grand theft and burglary at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at his home at 3877 Underwood St., according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

Cooney had been trespassed from a woman’s home and she later reported that several items were missing from her residence. They were:

• A sterling silver ring valued at $500;

• A sterling silver necklace with a heart-shaped black stone valued at $500;

• A gold 14K wedding band valued at $500;

• A 90-day supply of Celebrex 400mg prescription medication

• And Metformin medication.

Cooney was taken into custody and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $17,000 bond.