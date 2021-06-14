Water Oak residents pay tribute to firefighters on Flag Day

The Water Oak Women’s Veterans’ Auxiliary paid tribute to their local firefighters in honor of Flag Day.

The residents of the 55+ community in Lady Lake visited the Lake County Fire and Rescue station on Hermosa Street on Monday morning to present the firemen with a new flag.

Veterans Auxiliary Vice President Sharon Dufresne made the presentation to firefighters Ryan Fickett and Anthony Borremans, who promptly raised the new flag over the fire station.

“These gentlemen put their lives on the line every time they walk out the door. It’s important that these people know we appreciate them,” said Veterans’ Auxiliary member Betsy Spisak.

Auxiliary members were quick to give credit for the suggestion to make a presentation of the flag to another Water Oak resident, who is not a member of the auxiliary.

Gerri Thorpe, who has been a longtime supporter of first responders, noticed that the fire station’s flag seemed worn and mentioned it to the auxiliary. Its members decided to replace the worn flag with a new one.

In 2019, Thorpe treated first responders to a spaghetti dinner at the Water Oak Community Center.