Pair apprehended in stolen pickup by Fruitland Park police

A man and a woman were apprehended in a stolen pickup by Fruitland Park police.

The red 2003 Ford Ranger was spotted at 9:44 p.m. Tuesday traveling southbound on State Road 25 when an officer ran the license plate and discovered the license plate belonged on a trailer which had been reported stolen, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. During a traffic stop, it was also discovered the pickup had been reported stolen in Ocala.

The driver, 34-year-old Robert Langford of Grand Island, was found to have a suspended license. He was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle, theft and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $22,000 bond.

A passenger, 36-year-old Amanda Roberts also of Grand Island, was found to be in possession of stolen credit cards, two stolen Florida identification cards, and a stolen Tennessee driver’s license. She was also in possession of methamphetamine, cocaine and drug paraphernalia. She was arrested on drug charges as well as a felony charge of unlawful possession of personal identification. She was booked at the jail on $10,000 bond.