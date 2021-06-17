Man who had been riding Harley-Davidson arrested with methamphetamine

A man who had been riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was arrested with methamphetamine.

Timothy Scott Manja, 40, of Floral City, had been riding the motorcycle Wednesday night before parking in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A check of the license plate revealed that the driver’s license of the registered owner had been suspended for 180 days due to a driving under the influence arrest. Manja said he “had to drive to get away from his angry brother.”

Manja was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $13,000 bond.