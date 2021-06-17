85.6 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 17, 2021
type here...

Man who had been riding Harley-Davidson arrested with methamphetamine

By Meta Minton

Timothy Scott Manja
Timothy Scott Manja

A man who had been riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle was arrested with methamphetamine.

Timothy Scott Manja, 40, of Floral City, had been riding the motorcycle Wednesday night before parking in the parking lot of the Rodeway Inn in Bushnell, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. A check of the license plate revealed that the driver’s license of the registered owner had been suspended for 180 days due to a driving under the influence arrest. Manja said he “had to drive to get away from his angry brother.”

Manja was found to be in possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia.

He was arrested on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $13,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

This is a very dangerous political direction

In a Letter to the Editor, a Spruce Creek South resident warns that we are heading in a “very dangerous” political direction.

Fox News contributor to headline local event

A Bushnell resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wants to let area residents know about an upcoming event.

We need to ‘take back’ our local health departments

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader says it’s time to “take back” our local health departments in Florida.

Does the Free State support the Big Lie about the election?

A Village of Osceola Hills resident, in a Letter to the Editor, has some questions about the Free State of Florida, starting with whether it supports the Big Lie about last year’s election.

A message for those who oppose the little white crosses

A Village of Caroline resident has a message for those who oppose the little white crosses. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos