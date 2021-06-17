Water customers in The Villages will see 1 percent rate increase

Many water customers in The Villages will be seeing a 1 percent rate increase each year through 2031.

The North Sumter County Utility Dependent District Board on Thursday morning reviewed a rate sufficiency study that recommended the 1 percent increase.

The modest annual hike will mean a 45 to 50 cent increase on the monthly bill of a water customer typically using 3,000 gallons of water per day.

The North Sumter Utility and The Villages Water Conservation Authority currently services 23,900 homes in Community Development Districts 5 through 8 and Sumter Landing.

A consultant advising the NSCUDD board on the rate study, indicated the best practice is to bump up the rates a little at a time, rather than hitting water customers with “rate shock.”

It’s an approach that pleased the board of directors.

“We don’t want up down, up down rate changes,” said Villager Tom Hosken, who holds Seat 3 on the NSCUDD Board of Directors.

In fact, a slightly higher rate hike had been envisioned.

“It’s actually a reduction from the 2.5 to 1 percent,” said Deputy District Manager Kenny Blocker.

The next step in the process will be advertising a hearing on the proposed rate hike to allow for public comment.