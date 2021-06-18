Barbara Ann (DeSibio) Crisci, 80, wife of Ronald D. Crisci, passed away on Friday, June 11, 2021. Barbara was born March 1, 1941, in East Meadow, Long Island, New York. She was the daughter of Albert and Frieda DeSibio. Barbara and her sister Ginger (Bobbi and Ginger) were raised in Lawrence, L.I., N.Y. After graduating from Lawrence High School, Barbara achieved an associate degree from Hofstra University. Barbara worked as the secretary to the Bank Manager in Peninsula National Bank of Cedarhurst.

In April of 1959, Barbara married the love of her life, Ronald. Together they purchased a home in Baldwin, L.I., N.Y., where they lived for 48 years. While raising a family, Barbara worked from home in various capacities of secretarial work. As her children grew, Barbara worked part-time in the Baldwin Public Library. Barbara then began a 30-year career at South Nassau Community Hospital in Oceanside, L.I., N.Y., as a medical secretary. In 2010 Barbara retired from South Nassau Community Hospital to dedicate her life as care giver to both her parents. In 2018, Barbara and Ronald retired to the beautiful community of Woodbury in The Villages, in the sunshine state of Florida.

The greatest joy of Barbara’s life was being “Nani” to her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She shared with them her love of traditional holiday festivities, specialty home-made soup secrets, long walks on the beach shoreline and collecting/painting seashells. Barbara treasured her time of many sleepovers, tea parties, and words of wisdom. Barbara never missed a sporting event, dance recital, school concert/play or life event of her three most favorite people.

Barbara loved creating beautiful backyard landscape with brightly colored flowers and enjoying the serenity of sitting in her yard with a cup of coffee watching the cardinals. Barbara and Ronald shared much laughter throughout the years with treasured friends celebrating life’s many rewards and struggles, traveling, and playing golf. One of Barbara’s favorite sounds was listening to the Florida rain.

Barbara is survived by her husband Ronald D. Crisci, her daughter Michelle and son-in-law Jorge, and three grandchildren, Rose and husband Ed, Matthew and wife Crystal, Christine and fiancé’ Tony and four great-granddaughters, Zelda, Olympia, Leah and Rachel. Barbara is also survived by her sister Virginia (Ginger) DeSibio.

Barbara’s family would like to extend our heart-felt gratitude to those that prayed for her, called, text and supported us throughout this difficult time.

