Linda Marie Small, age 72, of The Villages, Florida passed away on Wednesday, June 9, 2021 while under care of hospice, she was born in Ironwood, Michigan on September 29, 1948.

Linda was the daughter of the late Robert and Marilyn (Mueller) Small. Also, the late Robbie Small, her brother of St. Petersburg, Florida.

She is survived by her Best friends Kathleen McGrath, Denise and (Gerald) Crepeau and several cousins.

Linda was a graduate of Illinois State University, earning Bachelors of Science degree, she also pursued Masters of Arts degree from Governors State University, and Masters of Arts Community Arts Management from Sangamon State University.

Linda retired as Department Chair of Business along with being a prominent faculty member from South Suburban College in South Holland, Illinois. Linda pursued many avenues of her 38 years teaching career, including teaching dance at Thornwood High School where she began her teaching career. Linda taught Business classes and managed the Business Department along with organizing Special Events at the College.

Linda belonged to several Professional organizations, American Federation of Teachers, National Business Education Association/ISBE, and American Red Cross. She received several awards for Outstanding Educator, as well as being published in International Who’s Who of Professionals, nominated by students for her excellent teaching.

Linda was actively involved with passion for Music and the Arts entertainment. She was a Master playing the violin which she played since she was a young child. Linda and her brother, Rob, played in many orchestra concerts. She enjoyed meeting new people and always committed to Excellence.

She demonstrated qualities such as patience, understanding, trustworthiness, and kindness.

Linda was brilliant, kind, while she maintained humility. When you got to know Linda and piece together her accomplishments from well-spun stories of times passed, you realized you were truly in the presence of someone special.

It was her dedication to family that served as her life compass where she spent her last years to take care of her family. She will leave footprints of kindness, courage, love, and compassion which the trail she left behind will continue to inspire us.

She lost the battle with Pancreatic Cancer, fought the fight with determination and fortitude learned from her father who was a Major in the Marine Corp.

Linda will be missed by all that knew her.

Memorial Service will be Wednesday, June 23, 2021, at 11:00 A.M., at Hiers-Baxley, Life Event Center, 3975 Wedgewood Lane, The Villages, Florida.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made in memory of Linda Marie Small to The Villages Charter School (Band Department), 350 Tatonka Terrace, The Villages, Fl. 32162, also National Parks Conservation Association, 7776th Street, NW, Suite 700, Washington, DC 20001, https://www.npca.org/.