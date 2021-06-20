85.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 20, 2021
Hair stylist in The Villages enters plea in romantic criminal mischief case

By Meta Minton

Alexis Renee Saunders
A hair stylist at a salon academy in The Villages has entered a plea in a romantic criminal mischief case.

Alexis Renee Saunders, 27, of Ocala, last week entered a plea of not guilty in Sumter County Court to charges of criminal mischief and theft. She remains free on $2,500 bond.

The Fort Worth, Texas native was arrested April 20 at the Tenaj Salon Institute at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

Her former boyfriend contacted Sumter County sheriff’s deputies to report that he had a photo of the license plate from his vehicle in Saunders’ lap, according to an arrest report. He left his vehicle at his residence over the weekend while he went to the beach with friends. He said he believed Saunders had become enraged when he posted a social media photo of himself with his friends at the beach.

Tenaj Salon Institute
Tenaj Salon Institute is located at Buffalo Ridge Plaza in The Villages.

The man said he had blocked Saunders’ phone number “due to her constantly attempting to contact him,” the report said. He said she had “resorted to attempting to contact him with randomly generated numbers.” It was through a random number that she sent him images of herself near his vehicle, which had about $1,000 in damage, the report said. The man identified the woman’s vehicle, also seen in the images, due to its distinctive black fuzzy steering wheel cover. The man said he had previously seen the fuzzy steering wheel cover when he was in Saunders’ vehicle.

Saunders had been arrested in 2018 in Marion County on a charge of criminal mischief. She was ordered to pay $1,900 in restitution to the female victim, ordered to perform 40 hours of community service and placed on probation.

The previous criminal mischief conviction elevated the current charge to a felony.

