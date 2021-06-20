Leslie Frank Novak

80.7 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 20, 2021
By Staff Report

Leslie (Les) Frank Novak, of the Villages, Florida passed away June 10, 2021 at home with his loving wife Linda.

Les was born to Frank Frederick Novak and Anna Pavanai on February 2, 1941. . He grew up in Trenton, NJ along with his brother Vince. After High School Les enlisted in the US Navy. He served the majority of military service aboard a Navy Destroyer, USS John W. Weeks (DD-701). After the military, Les became a self employed printer. He moved to Clearwater Beach, FL in 1988 and opened his own print shop, the Beach Print Shack. Les was active and well known in his community. He sold his business and retired to The Villages, Fl in 2018.

Les was a kind and caring person. He was very outgoing and made friends quickly wherever he went. He enjoyed life and had many loving friends. He will be missed by all.

He is survived by his wife Linda , children Scott, Nicholas, Dawn and son-in-law Pete and step-son Scott, sister-in-law Roberta, nieces Lynn, Christina and Debbie and their families. He had two grandchildren Julian and Giana. He was preceded in death by his brother Vince.

There will be Funeral Service at 2:00 PM at Beyers Funeral Home in Lady Lake, Florida on June 17, 2021. For those unable to attend we will be hosting a Skype call for those who want to virtually pay your respects. The Skype link is: https://join.skype.com/ob5rcOMlwB5D

