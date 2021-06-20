85.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, June 20, 2021
Rubio and Scott reintroduce bill extending time for Canadian snowbirds

By Staff Report

U.S. Sens. Marco Rubio and Rick Scott have reintroduced the Canadian Snowbirds Act, legislation that would allow some Canadian citizens to spend up to eight months a year vacationing in the United States, two months longer than they are allowed to stay now. Rubio and Scott first introduced this legislation in September 2019. 

“Tourism is critical to Florida’s economy and supports more than one million jobs all across the Sunshine State,” Rubio said. “This bill will be a huge boost to our state’s economy by allowing the millions of Canadian snowbirds who visit Florida each year to stay here for two more months.”  

Scott, a former two-term governor of Florida, said COVID-19 has taken a toll on tourism in the Sunshine State.

“Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic has severely hurt Florida’s travel and tourism industries. Now as we continue to recover, we should do everything we can to welcome visitors to our state, like our neighbors to the north, which helps communities thrive, businesses grow, and creates job opportunities for Florida families,” Scott said.

If passed into law, the bill would allow Canadian citizens over the age of 50 who either own or rent a residence in the U.S. to remain in the country for up to 240 days each year. The bill expressly prohibits such visitors from working for American employers or seeking public assistance while in the U.S.

Under current law, Canadians are permitted to remain in the United States for up to six months each year. Canadian citizens who stay in the United States for more than six months in a given year are considered U.S. residents for tax purposes, and under current law, are required to pay U.S. federal income taxes on any and all income they earn that year – regardless of what country it’s earned in.

