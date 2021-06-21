87.8 F
Climate change topic is a scam

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

The recent Letter to the Editor called “Let Congressman Webster know how you feel about climate change” is pure climate alarmism.
The very first statement is a blatant lie regarding earth’s past temperature history. The misleading statement follows … “There is general agreement in the scientific and governmental communities that the earth has warmed to a point higher than in any period in history…” However, the climate record clearly shows that earth’s primates developed when the earth was 10 to 15 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than today — and the earth was ice free. Carbon dating shows that the Roman Warm Period was warmer than today; and as the glaciers melt, new evidence continually comes to light indicating that the Medieval Warm Period was also warmer than today.
The entire “climate change” topic is a scam. In a rare moment of honesty, an IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) official said that climate change policy is an illusion. Ottmar Edenhofer, a former IPCC official, was quoted as saying, “One has to free oneself from the illusion that international climate policy is environmental policy. Instead, climate change policy is about how we redistribute de facto the world’s wealth.”
Now you know why your taxes and going up and where your money is going. Welcome to the new world order. For those who really want to know what the historic temperature record looks like, and the fraud associated with climate policies, just Google “Tony Heller” who has excellent videos on weather and climate.

John Shewchuk
Certified Consulting Meteorologist
Lt Col, USAF, Retired – Advanced Weather Officer

 

