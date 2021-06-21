DUI suspect tells police he drank beer while working at Ednas’ on the Green

A drunk driving suspect arrested in The Villages said he had been drinking beer while working at Ednas’ on the Green down in the Village of Marsh Bend.

Griffin Mitchell Monaghan, 21, was in a green 1996 Jeep Cherokee which was pulled over shortly before 11 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Ruby Tuesday’s restaurant at Spanish Springs, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. “Multiple open beer cans” were spotted on the passenger side floorboards of the vehicle. Monaghan also “spilled an open beer on his registration.”

Monaghan, who was “sweating profusely,” was asked if he had been drinking. He said he had a “shift beer” while working at the food truck, bar and outdoor music venue located near the Cattail Recreation Center. He became belligerent and said law enforcement would “need to arrest his boss and co-workers at Ednas’ on the Green because they all consume ‘shift beers.’”

A small amount of marijuana was found in a container in the vehicle. Monaghan claimed he had a medical marijuana card, but that it had expired and he was waiting for a replacement.

The Vermont native refused to provide a breath sample and was uncooperative during the booking process at the Lake County Jail.

He was arrested on charges of driving under the influence, refusal to submit to DUI testing, possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting a law enforcement officer. He was booked at the jail and released after posting $3,000 bond.