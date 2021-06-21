87.8 F
The Villages
Monday, June 21, 2021
Suspect arrested in Father's Day shooting that claimed woman's life

By Meta Minton

Rapheal Tyree Thomas

A suspect has been arrested in a Father’s Day shooting that claimed a woman’s life in Royal.

Ten people were shot at the non-sanctioned annual event held on private property.

Cornecia Smikle, 25, of Tampa, died of wounds suffered in the incident. At least one other victim was in an intensive care unit, according to Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Haworth.

The suspect has been identified as 22-year-old Rapheal Tyree Thomas of Tampa. He allegedly discharged a 9mm handgun at about 8 p.m. Sunday firing it “multiple times” in the direction of a large crowd at the event at County Road 235 in Royal, according to the arrest report. He began running toward the Bethel Church on County Road 462, about 150 yards away from the scene of the incident. Deputies began chasing him and commanded him to stop. He continued to run and ignored their commands. He threw the firearm away and attempted to hide under a vehicle, where he was apprehended at gunpoint.

Deputies took the suspect into custody at the Fathers’ Day shooting in Royal.

He is facing a charge of murder, multiple charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

In 2017, he had been convicted of robbery with a firearm in Hillsborough County.

