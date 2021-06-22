Indiana woman arrested after fight with husband at antique mall in Wildwood

An Indiana woman was arrested after a fight with her husband at an antique mall in Wildwood.

Robin Willis, 51, of Logansport, Ind. was found sitting on the curb shortly before at 11 a.m. Monday at Traditions Antique Mall on State Road 44, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department.

She said she had gotten into an argument with her husband over his medication and he had chased her around their vehicle. The officer noted that Willis was, “noticeably shaken.”

A search of her purse turned up Hydrocodone for which Willis could not produce a prescription. She also had a clear green glass pipe for smoking narcotics.

She was arrested on charges of drug possession and possession of drug equipment. She booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $1,100 bond.