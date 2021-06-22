Rogue Nation tactics forcing Lady Lake to build fence to protect employees

Tactics of the so-called Rogue Nation are forcing Lady Lake officials to build a fence to protect employees.

Mayor Ruth Kussard this week called for the fence to be constructed in the employee parking lot behind the Lady Lake Police Department on Fennell Boulevard. She said the stepped-up security is necessary because of the unrelenting pressure from the Rogue Nation, which made headlines in May when its members caused disruptions at Villages Elementary of Lady Lake on Rolling Acres Road. Villager James Frederick Lewis and Shawn Michael Berry of Belleview were arrested in connection with their Rogue Nation activities at the school.

The Rogue Nation members have harassed town employees who are walking to and from their cars when arriving for work or heading home, the mayor said.

“It’s getting worse. They are deliberately trying to harass the police department,” said Deputy Chief Jason Brough.

Rogue Nation members make videos of their encounters with law enforcement and post them online.

The fence will likely have a card reader and be put in place to protect town employees and their vehicles.

Public Works Director C.T. Eagle said a nearby fence was constructed about a decade ago and cost the town about $25,000.