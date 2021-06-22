Stephen Paul Trombly, 76, of the Villages, FL passed away peacefully on June 17, 2021. Steve was born May 11,1945 in Boston, MA. At the age of 10 years old, a traumatic accident resulted in the amputation of half of his left foot. Despite his childhood injury, Steve went on to be a multi-sport varsity athlete competing in football, basketball, baseball and track and field at Oliver Ames High School in Easton, MA. In 2006, he was inducted into the Oliver Ames Sports Hall of Fame. Steve continued his education at Northeastern University where he played varsity basketball and baseball for the Huskies.

After graduation, he returned to Oliver Ames where he was a dedicated teacher and coach for many years. In addition to sports, Steve was an amazing dancer. He loved music and ballroom dancing with his loving wife Judy.

Steve leaves behind his adoring wife of 51 years Judy Trombly. In addition, he is survived by his twin sons Jason and Jonathan Trombly , 5 grandchildren Tyler, Kaelin, Joseph, Shane and James. He is also survived by his sister Gloria Mann; 3 nephews, Russell, Brian, and Douglas Man. He was a devoted father to his step-son Steven Himes who passed just hours later that same day.

A celebration of life will be held for family and friends this Thursday, June 24th, at The Villages, FL. In lieu of flowers, the Trombly family has requested that those who wish to make a donation in his memory can do so to a charity of their choice.