The Bridgeport Recreation Center tennis courts will be closed for maintenance from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday, June 24.
If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the Bridgeport Recreation Center at 259-6590.
Tennis courts will be closed at Bridgeport Recreation Center
