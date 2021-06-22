Villager in golf cart ticketed after crashing into bicyclist near Freedom Pointe

A Villager who was driving a golf cart was ticketed after crashing into a bicyclist last week near Freedom Pointe.

The 75-year-old Village of Santo Domingo woman shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday had been traveling in a 2017 Yamaha golf cart on the multi-modal path along El Camino Real and making a left hand turn into the tunnel when she failed to yield to a 76-year-old Village of Rio Grande man riding a Cannondale bicycle, according to an accident report released Tuesday by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The woman driving the golf cart was not injured. She was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield.