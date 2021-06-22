75.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, June 22, 2021
type here...

Villager in golf cart ticketed after crashing into bicyclist near Freedom Pointe

By Meta Minton

A Villager who was driving a golf cart was ticketed after crashing into a bicyclist last week near Freedom Pointe.

The 75-year-old Village of Santo Domingo woman shortly before 11 a.m. Thursday had been traveling in a 2017 Yamaha golf cart on the multi-modal path along El Camino Real and making a left hand turn into the tunnel when she failed to yield to a 76-year-old Village of Rio Grande man riding a Cannondale bicycle, according to an accident report released Tuesday by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The bicyclist was transported by ambulance to Ocala Regional Medical Center.

The woman driving the golf cart was not injured. She was ticketed on a charge of failure to yield.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Joe Biden is worse than Barrack Obama

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Joe Biden is actually worse than Barrack Obama.

Climate change misinformation shoved down our throats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that climate change misinformation is being shoved down our throats.

Thank God for the people who voted for Joe Biden

A Village of Hadley resident weighs in on the performance of President Joe Biden. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We are better off!

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a question posed by a previous letter writer who asked if we are better off with Joe Biden in the White House.

Climate change topic is a scam

Villager John Shewchuk, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor about climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos