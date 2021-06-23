Disorder continues to escalate at our Southwest border.

Since May of last year, the level of Fentanyl seized at the border has increased by 300 percent and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) enforcement encounters have increased by 674 percent – a record high in 21 years.

It has been 83 days since Vice President Harris was first named “Border Czar”, yet she has failed to take a trip to the border to investigate the crisis firsthand. Not only has she turned a blind eye to these concerning reports, recently she laughed at the suggestion a visit to the border is necessary.

I opposed President Biden’s actions earlier this month to end the successful “Remain in Mexico” policy put in place by the Trump Administration.

This reversal, along with public comments and other policies incentivize illegal behavior, including surges of drug and human trafficking at our border. Last week, House Democrats blocked our attempt to bring up H.R. 3403 for a vote. The See the Crisis Act would block taxpayer dollars used for the Vice President’s international travel until she has visited our border.

It is not enough to tell those seeking to cross our border “do not come”, it is time Vice President Harris is pressed into action to resolve this ongoing crisis.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.