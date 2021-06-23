78.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, June 23, 2021
type here...

Disorder continues to escalate at our Southwest border

By Congressman Daniel Webster

Congressman Daniel Webster

Disorder continues to escalate at our Southwest border.

Since May of last year, the level of Fentanyl seized at the border has increased by 300 percent and U.S. Customs and Border Patrol (CBP) enforcement encounters have increased by 674 percent – a record high in 21 years.

It has been 83 days since Vice President Harris was first named “Border Czar”, yet she has failed to take a trip to the border to investigate the crisis firsthand. Not only has she turned a blind eye to these concerning reports, recently she laughed at the suggestion a visit to the border is necessary.

I opposed President Biden’s actions earlier this month to end the successful “Remain in Mexico” policy put in place by the Trump Administration.

This reversal, along with public comments and other policies incentivize illegal behavior, including surges of drug and human trafficking at our border. Last week, House Democrats blocked our attempt to bring up H.R. 3403 for a vote. The See the Crisis Act would block taxpayer dollars used for the Vice President’s international travel until she has visited our border.

It is not enough to tell those seeking to cross our border “do not come”, it is time Vice President Harris is pressed into action to resolve this ongoing crisis.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Joe Biden is worse than Barack Obama

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident, in a Letter to the Editor, argues that President Joe Biden is actually worse than Barack Obama.

Climate change misinformation shoved down our throats

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident contends that climate change misinformation is being shoved down our throats.

Thank God for the people who voted for Joe Biden

A Village of Hadley resident weighs in on the performance of President Joe Biden. Read her Letter to the Editor.

We are better off!

A Village of Belvedere resident, in a Letter to the Editor, responds to a question posed by a previous letter writer who asked if we are better off with Joe Biden in the White House.

Climate change topic is a scam

Villager John Shewchuk, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a rebuttal to a previous Letter to the Editor about climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos