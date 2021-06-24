73.4 F
Famed astronaut among those arguing CO2 is not causing climate change

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Referencing NASA and the IPCC, as a reader did, merely interjects the views of bureaucrats who want to control your lives.
It’s only one small group in NASA who claim CO2 is a threat. To rebut this group, 49 NASA astronauts, engineers, and scientists, including Buzz Aldrin, Walter Cunningham, Harrison Schmitt and Phillip Chapman, wrote a WSJ op-ed saying CO2 is not causing climate change.
There is scientific proof that CO2 is not a threat to mankind, and it’s provided by hundreds, if not thousands, of scientists.
Here are three scientists, out of hundreds, who have proven CO2 is not a threat to mankind.
First, Dr. John Cristy, in his Congressional testimony demonstrated that the IPCC computer projections were overstating temperature rise.
The average of 102 IPCC computer programs projected a temperature rise that was more than twice the actual temperature readings taken by satellites and balloons.
He also showed that, when IPCC computer models omitted greenhouse gas data, the program results came closer to corresponding to actual temperature readings, thus casting additional doubt about IPCC projections.
In other words, when GHG data is omitted from the program, the computer output aligns with actual temperatures. Therefore, GHG data is distorting the IPCC outcomes.
Dr. Judith Curry in 2017 said: “There is growing evidence that climate models are running too hot and that climate sensitivity to carbon dioxide is at the lower end of the range provided by the IPCC.”
This proves that computer programs, used to support the narrative that CO2 is a threat, are wrong. Their output shows warming that is at least 2 to 3 times greater than what is actually occurring.
Note that the warming detected by balloons and satellites could be from natural causes rather than from increased levels of CO2 in the atmosphere. In other words, any warming that is happening now, could be a continuation of the natural warming that has occurred since the ending of the Little Ice Age circa 1800.
Dr. Happer, former adviser to the president and former Director of Science at DOE, has also provided absolute proof that CO2 is no threat, in his talk, How to think about Climate Change, at the National Leadership Symposium of Hillsdale College, Phoenix, AZ, February 19, 2021.
Dr. Happer provided proof that a doubling of CO2 will have very little effect on temperatures.
There is additional factual information, including graphics, available at PowerForUsa and CO2 coalition, on the Internet.
All of this information is readily available for anyone who is interested in the truth.

Donn Dears
Village of Collier

 

