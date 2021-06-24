Prison parolee arrested in Coleman on multiple drug offenses

A former prison inmate who was on parole was arrested in Coleman on multiple drug offenses.

The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office assisted the Florida Department of Corrections Office of Probation and Parole at about 9 a.m. Monday at 2827 Taylor Ave. in Coleman. During a routine search, 38-year-old David Joseph McKenzie was found to be in possession of 55 grams of methamphetamine, 27 grams of marijuana, assorted pills, scales, smoking devices and more than $5,000 in cash.

He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center.

McKenzie had been released Feb. 19, 2020 from a Florida prison after serving time on drug charges.