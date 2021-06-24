73.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...

U.S. Sen. Scott blasts Biden Administration’s ‘inadequate defense spending proposal’

By Staff Report

Villager Jack Johnson, left, with then-Gov. Rick Scott in 2014.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott joined with colleagues on Thursday introducing a resolution condemning President Biden’s “inadequate defense spending proposal.”

The former two-term Florida governor said he wants to ensure the military “has every resource needed to protect national security” from increased threats around the world. Scott said U.S. military readiness was diminished by budget cuts and the sequester under President Obama. He said President Biden’s proposed budget request includes a mere 1.7 percent increase in defense spending. He said that won’t even keep pace with inflation.

“Florida has 20 military bases and three unified commands, more than almost any other state. We know how important our military readiness is to our national security,” he said.

Scott, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, added that he will ”always fight for our men and women in uniform.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Famed astronaut among those arguing CO2 is not causing climate change

A Village of Collier resident writes that information is readily available for anyone who is interested in the truth when it comes to climate change. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gasoline and groceries cost more under President Biden

A Village of Sanibel resident weighs in on the debate as to whether we are better off with Joe Biden in the White House.

Flying Central American migrants into the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident objects to the Biden Administration’s desire to restart a program flying Central American migrants into the United States.

Senators’ failure to debate voting rights bill

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disappointment in the U.S. Senate’s failure to even discuss or debate a voting rights bill.

Rolling the dice on climate change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident takes on a Villages-News.com columnist who frequently writes about climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos