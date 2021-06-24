U.S. Sen. Scott blasts Biden Administration’s ‘inadequate defense spending proposal’

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott joined with colleagues on Thursday introducing a resolution condemning President Biden’s “inadequate defense spending proposal.”

The former two-term Florida governor said he wants to ensure the military “has every resource needed to protect national security” from increased threats around the world. Scott said U.S. military readiness was diminished by budget cuts and the sequester under President Obama. He said President Biden’s proposed budget request includes a mere 1.7 percent increase in defense spending. He said that won’t even keep pace with inflation.

“Florida has 20 military bases and three unified commands, more than almost any other state. We know how important our military readiness is to our national security,” he said.

Scott, a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, added that he will ”always fight for our men and women in uniform.”