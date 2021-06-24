Villager’s adult son sentenced to jail time lands in more trouble at booking

The adult son of a couple in The Villages has been sentenced to jail time as the result of a drug arrest last year and found himself in more trouble when it came time for booking.

David Michael Boyle, 52, who lives with his parents at 3004 Stepping Stone Path in the Village of Gilchrist, was sentenced Monday in Sumter County Court to 30 days in jail after pleading no contest to charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

When he was being booked Monday at the Sumter County Detention Center, he was found to be in possession of a pipe containing the residue of marijuana. He is facing an additional charge of attempting to smuggle contraband into a detention facility.

Boyle had originally been arrested last year during a traffic stop near Trailwinds Plaza on County Road 466A in Wildwood.