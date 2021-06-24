73.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, June 24, 2021
type here...

Villager’s adult son sentenced to jail time lands in more trouble at booking

By Meta Minton

David Boyle
David Boyle

The adult son of a couple in The Villages has been sentenced to jail time as the result of a drug arrest last year and found himself in more trouble when it came time for booking.

David Michael Boyle, 52, who lives with his parents at 3004 Stepping Stone Path in the Village of Gilchrist, was sentenced Monday in Sumter County Court to 30 days in jail after pleading no contest to charges of possession of marijuana and possession of drug equipment. A charge of tampering with evidence was dismissed as part of the plea deal.

When he was being booked Monday at the Sumter County Detention Center, he was found to be in possession of a pipe containing the residue of marijuana. He is facing an additional charge of attempting to smuggle contraband into a detention facility.

Boyle had originally been arrested last year during a traffic stop near Trailwinds Plaza on County Road 466A in Wildwood.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Famed astronaut among those arguing CO2 is not causing climate change

A Village of Collier resident writes that information is readily available for anyone who is interested in the truth when it comes to climate change. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Gasoline and groceries cost more under President Biden

A Village of Sanibel resident weighs in on the debate as to whether we are better off with Joe Biden in the White House.

Flying Central American migrants into the United States

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Buttonwood resident objects to the Biden Administration’s desire to restart a program flying Central American migrants into the United States.

Senators’ failure to debate voting rights bill

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, expresses disappointment in the U.S. Senate’s failure to even discuss or debate a voting rights bill.

Rolling the dice on climate change

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Osceola Hills resident takes on a Villages-News.com columnist who frequently writes about climate change.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos