Americans patriots need to stand up

To the Editor:

I know, a lot of us have this depression thing going on like it’s hopeless, we see our beloved America being destroyed and we fall into this hopeless, depression trap. Well, this is where history comes into play.

Let’s go back to the beginning, you see once upon a time there was this colony under the rule of the most powerful nation on earth.

They had the most powerful army and navy in existence led by a King and we were the subjects. Being a subject is kinda like being a slave, you just do what you are told.

Well to quote representative IIhan Omar, some people did something. After exhausting diplomatic avenues they grabbed their muskets and they endured a harsh and brutal war for freedom and by some miracle they won. Now I know some of you don’t believe in God and that’s fine, it’s America and you have a right to that belief. You see the wisdom of our Founders told us our rights and freedoms were given to us by God and no government had the right to impose upon them. Now guess what in America you don’t have to believe in God, you still have those rights.

Now we are back to history, to the revolution, and how we won. First, we had faith and hope but something else was in play. To name just one instance British warships were in a harbor and a severe storm erupted preventing them from sailing reinforcements to an ongoing battle, resulting in Patriots winning. British commanders making totally illogical decisions contrary to all military logic resulting in Patriots winning. If you look at the history of the American Revolution you see a number of instances that defy logic which resulted in Patriots winning. Some might say it was divine intervention, some say luck, personally, I believe there was a higher force behind the creation of America which resulted in the saying America is God’s country.

Whatever your belief, we had no logical chance of winning that Revolution, but we did. Now our Founders from a teenager to men in their 70’s drafted documents to assure liberty and freedom were everlasting with numerous safeguards to protect against a tyrannical government. One was the 1st amendment allowing us to speak out and express our views, the other was the 2nd amendment allowing us to protect the 1st and all other rights. Well, Joe tells us that deer don’t wear armored vests so we are not entitled to certain weapons. The problem with that is the only purpose of the 2nd amendment was to protect Americans from a tyrannical government. Well, I’m not telling you to grab your musket and overthrow the government. All I am saying is that was the sole purpose of Americans having a God-given right to possess weapons.

OK, so the Founders said “all men are created equal” sure it’s sexist but we have to consider the times in which they lived. However, because of the US Constitution slaves were freed before women had the right to vote, you see the Founders gave us options to grant further freedoms, that was their wisdom, that is the power of our Constitution, the only one in human existence.

We just have a bill defeated that would have granted the federal government power over our elections, taking away state’s rights. Parents are now standing up and opposing critical race theory in our schools, business owners are filing lawsuits against illegal restrictions, military personnel has stood up against CRT. You see Patriots are standing up, the reality is there are more Patriots in America than those opposing America, we just need to stand up and be heard. There is an abundance of hope and faith in America so expel those depressive thoughts and stand up.

Make no mistake, there is a movement underway to do away with all America has ever stood for. Don’t let them divide us with their race strategy, history shows us it was the Democrats who were the racist. Americans united black and white and put an end to discrimination because it was the right thing that’s what Americans do. You have no reason to be depressed but you do have a duty to stand up. Contact politicians, attend school board meetings, spread the word to family and friends, cast your vote for a Patriot and never forget we are not alone, everything you do multiply by millions is a force to be reckoned with, we are American patriots.

Frank D. Lovell

American Patriot

Free State of Florida