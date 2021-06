A Lady Lake man has been arrested in an alleged theft from a local asphalt company.

Steven Ernest Greising, 57, was booked Thursday morning at the Lake County Jail on charges of theft, fraud and dealing in stolen property.

He is accused of stealing Topcon auto leveler and a concrete saw this past October from Tri-State Asphalt. He pawned the items at a local pawn store, according to the arrest warrant.

He posted $9,000 bond and has been released.