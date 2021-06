A Lady Lake man was arrested after violating a court order involving a woman.

Brien Joseph Addenbrooke, 56, who lives at 101 Mark Ave., was taken into custody Monday by Lady Lake police. He was booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

The woman had obtained an order of protection earlier in the month, according to documents on file in Lake County Court.

Addenbrooke has a long history of previous arrests, including charges of aggravated battery and battery.