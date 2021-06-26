Villager who once considered convent views life from spiritual perspective

Growing up in the Wilkes-Barre, center of the anthracite coal mining region of Pennsylvania, Ann Marie Acacio’s family had a strong work ethic, strict Roman Catholic values, and a love of music and education. Her father, a steel company machine operator went as far as sixth grade; her mother reached tenth grade.

“But we were a very ‘self-educated family,” she says, “warm and loving.”

The sisters sang three-part harmony while working around the house. “My father would quiz us on knowledge like U.S. and world capitals.”

As a teen she wanted to serve and contemplated joining a convent but then in her junior year of high school she met Bob Acacio who has been her “one-and-only-love” for the past 63 years. Yet the spiritual has always been a major part of her life.

The Acacios have three living children—two daughters and a son—their second, a son, died shortly after birth from spina bifida. “He ‘returned to spirit,’” Acacio says. Then a strange thing happened. Her living son soon had an imaginary playmate whom he called Tubby.

“Tubby was very real to my son, Bob and me. He had a place at the table, watched TV and shared a room. The two boys did everything together. Eleven months later, when the couple had another child, Tubby left forever. Acacio believes that Tubby was the soul essence of the child who had died, waiting for the next one to take his place.

When the Acacios were in their early 30s, Bob’s mother offered them the gift of a course in Transcendental Meditation. Ann Marie was resistant. “I was too busy taking care of our home and three children and was adamant about not stepping outside my own belief system. I felt comfortable where I was.”

She finally agreed to go to the introductory session; her mother-in-law agreed never to ask her again to step outside her comfort zone. A full week of classes later, “I felt myself begin to come alive inside as I resonated with the ideas.” Even though she hadn’t picked up a book in years, Acacio became a voracious reader on metaphysical subjects. “On some level it was like having an addiction, and I couldn’t get enough.”

In 1977 a friend gave her an inspirational booklet published by Unity School. “Bob and I were immediately drawn to its positive reflections, and we felt like we finally found a philosophy that nurtured us on many levels.” They traveled to other nearby areas for workshops and services, eventually setting up a Unity group in their Wilkes-Barre home. After graduating from Unity School for Religious studies, she became a licensed Unity Teacher early in 1984. When the Unity minister left in 1987 Acacio was asked to serve as Spiritual Leader of Unity of Wyoming Valley.

“Of course, my answer was a resounding ‘YES.’ It was another rite of passage for me to bring the ministry to full membership status in the Association of Unity Churches, now called Unity World-Wide Ministries.” After an additional four years of study, she was ordained in May 1996. She remained in the ministry until 2006 when she retired and moved to the Villages of Dunedin.

Twenty-five years or more ago, Acacio was told that she would write a book. Now, after much “stretching”—understanding a problem or challenge in a way that does not promote complaining or victimhood, but nudges people to deal with it, perhaps in an unconventional way—the book, “Rise & Shine, Reclaiming our Rightful Place” will be published in July. In it she explains the difference between the traditional Christian Trinity and the Metaphysical Trinity.

“I’ve presented this material at many workshops and classes over the years and had previously considered compiling it into a book, yet hadn’t done it, up until now,” she says.

Part One of the book is a primer on how Acacio believes our mind works and how it affects our life in each moment. Part Two focuses on rediscovering our connection with the Trinity to lead people to remember and regain what their place in it.

“My goal is to enhance the clarity of our understanding which, in turn, can simplify how we choose to show-up in each moment of our ongoing life experience. My hope is the willingness of readers to be a partner on this journey.”

“Rise & Shine” will be available on Amazon.

While officially retired, Acacio is a minister at the Unity Spiritual Center in Fruitland Park. She still officiates at weddings and other occasions on request. Among other upcoming speaking engagements is one in mid-August at the Chautauqua Institution in Upstate New York where her book will receive it’s first public release.

As well as Unity ministering, Acacio is a certified personal and group coach. And she weeds gardens throughout the summer months. “My neighbor next door, across the street—I weed their gardens,” she laughs. “I love getting my hands in the dirt. All of us have perfect, weed-free gardens.”

John W Prince is a writer and Villager. For more information visit www.HallardPress.com. If you know of someone with a “Good Story and a Good Book,” contact him at [email protected].