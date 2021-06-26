76.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, June 26, 2021
type here...

Villager who once considered convent views life from spiritual perspective

By John Prince

Growing up in the Wilkes-Barre, center of the anthracite coal mining region of Pennsylvania, Ann Marie Acacio’s family had a strong work ethic, strict Roman Catholic values, and a love of music and education. Her father, a steel company machine operator went as far as sixth grade; her mother reached tenth grade.

“But we were a very ‘self-educated family,” she says, “warm and loving.”

The sisters sang three-part harmony while working around the house. “My father would quiz us on knowledge like U.S. and world capitals.”

As a teen she wanted to serve and contemplated joining a convent but then in her junior year of high school she met Bob Acacio who has been her “one-and-only-love” for the past 63 years. Yet the spiritual has always been a major part of her life.

Three generations of Ann Marie Acacios family L R daughter Suzanne holding Jase Ann Marie and Suzannes husband Josh with Avianna.
Three generations of Ann Marie Acacio’s family, from left, daughter Suzanne holding Jase Ann Marie and Suzanne’s husband Josh with Avianna.

The Acacios have three living children—two daughters and a son—their second, a son, died shortly after birth from spina bifida. “He ‘returned to spirit,’” Acacio says. Then a strange thing happened. Her living son soon had an imaginary playmate whom he called Tubby.

“Tubby was very real to my son, Bob and me. He had a place at the table, watched TV and shared a room. The two boys did everything together. Eleven months later, when the couple had another child, Tubby left forever. Acacio believes that Tubby was the soul essence of the child who had died, waiting for the next one to take his place.

When the Acacios were in their early 30s, Bob’s mother offered them the gift of a course in Transcendental Meditation. Ann Marie was resistant. “I was too busy taking care of our home and three children and was adamant about not stepping outside my own belief system. I felt comfortable where I was.”

Ann Marie Acacio with her granddaughter Samantha at her graduation from Saint Leo University in Dade City.
Ann Marie Acacio with her granddaughter Samantha at her graduation from Saint Leo University in Dade City.

She finally agreed to go to the introductory session; her mother-in-law agreed never to ask her again to step outside her comfort zone. A full week of classes later, “I felt myself begin to come alive inside as I resonated with the ideas.” Even though she hadn’t picked up a book in years, Acacio became a voracious reader on metaphysical subjects. “On some level it was like having an addiction, and I couldn’t get enough.”

In 1977 a friend gave her an inspirational booklet published by Unity School. “Bob and I were immediately drawn to its positive reflections, and we felt like we finally found a philosophy that nurtured us on many levels.” They traveled to other nearby areas for workshops and services, eventually setting up a Unity group in their Wilkes-Barre home. After graduating from Unity School for Religious studies, she became a licensed Unity Teacher early in 1984. When the Unity minister left in 1987 Acacio was asked to serve as Spiritual Leader of Unity of Wyoming Valley.

Ann Marie Acacio left is often asked to officiate at weddings in The Villages. She is with Suzanna and Jerry Hazen after their wedding near the Fenny Recreation Center.

“Of course, my answer was a resounding ‘YES.’ It was another rite of passage for me to bring the ministry to full membership status in the Association of Unity Churches, now called Unity World-Wide Ministries.” After an additional four years of study, she was ordained in May 1996. She remained in the ministry until 2006 when she retired and moved to the Villages of Dunedin.

Twenty-five years or more ago, Acacio was told that she would write a book. Now, after much “stretching”—understanding a problem or challenge in a way that does not promote complaining or victimhood, but nudges people to deal with it, perhaps in an unconventional way—the book, “Rise & Shine, Reclaiming our Rightful Place” will be published in July. In it she explains the difference between the traditional Christian Trinity and the Metaphysical Trinity.

“I’ve presented this material at many workshops and classes over the years and had previously considered compiling it into a book, yet hadn’t done it, up until now,” she says.

Acacio Cover concept 1 KeyLine 06 22 2021Part One of the book is a primer on how Acacio believes our mind works and how it affects our life in each moment. Part Two focuses on rediscovering our connection with the Trinity to lead people to remember and regain what their place in it.

“My goal is to enhance the clarity of our understanding which, in turn, can simplify how we choose to show-up in each moment of our ongoing life experience. My hope is the willingness of readers to be a partner on this journey.”

“Rise & Shine” will be available on Amazon.

While officially retired, Acacio is a minister at the Unity Spiritual Center in Fruitland Park. She still officiates at weddings and other occasions on request. Among other upcoming speaking engagements is one in mid-August at the Chautauqua Institution in Upstate New York where her book will receive it’s first public release.

As well as Unity ministering, Acacio is a certified personal and group coach. And she weeds gardens throughout the summer months. “My neighbor next door, across the street—I weed their gardens,” she laughs. “I love getting my hands in the dirt. All of us have perfect, weed-free gardens.”

John W Prince is a writer and Villager. For more information visit www.HallardPress.com. If you know of someone with a “Good Story and a Good Book,” contact him at [email protected].

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Hoping for a trip south of the border

A Village of Palo Alto resident had a little vacation planned south of the border. But then the U.S. government got involved. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Derek Chauvin is a murderer

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Chitty Chatty resident doesn’t hold back on his feelings about the former police officer sentenced in the death of George Floyd.

Transgenders, a group unto themselves!

Our favorite PhD. from Spruce Creek South, in a Letter to the Editor, weighs in on the controversial topic of transgender athletes.

U.S. Supreme Court lets Americans down (again)

A Village of Sabal Chase resident, in a Letter to the Editor, complains the U.S. Supreme Court has let Americans down - again.

American patriots need to stand up

A frequent letter writer to Villages-News.com, contends that as Americans, we have to stand up. Read his latest Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos