Marilynn Janine Denholm (nee Guerra), 71, passed away on Thursday, June 24. She was born in 1950, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Colla) Guerra. Marilynn was married to her husband Dave for nearly 45 years. She had 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and extended family and friends with whom she cherished spending time.

Marilynn grew up in Niles, OH, and she earned her BA in Elementary Education from Youngstown State University in 1972, and her MA in Guidance and Counseling from in 1978. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Marilynn spent 13 years in education in Ohio and 30 years in education in Gaston County, NC, as a teacher and guidance counselor.

Survivors include her husband, David; children Kristine (Seth Thompson) of Phoenix, AZ; David (Nichole) of Merritt Island, FL; and Victoria of Madrid, Spain; grandchildren David, Hannah, William and Henry Denholm, and Nora Thompson; and brother Fred (Gretchen) Guerra of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Her parents Fred and Mary Guerra preceded her in death.

Services will be held at St Vincent’s Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL on July 2 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zeta Tau Alpha Foundation (breast cancer awareness) or Blumenthal Performing Arts.