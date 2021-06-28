90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 28, 2021
type here...

Marilynn Janine Denholm

By Staff Report

Marilynn Janine Denholm
Marilynn Janine Denholm

Marilynn Janine Denholm (nee Guerra), 71, passed away on Thursday, June 24.  She was born in 1950, the daughter of Fred and Mary (Colla) Guerra. Marilynn was married to her husband Dave for nearly 45 years. She had 3 children, 5 grandchildren, and extended family and friends with whom she cherished spending time.

Marilynn grew up in Niles, OH, and she earned her BA in Elementary Education from Youngstown State University in 1972, and her MA in Guidance and Counseling from in 1978. She was a member of the Zeta Tau Alpha sorority. Marilynn spent 13 years in education in Ohio and 30 years in education in Gaston County, NC, as a teacher and guidance counselor.

Survivors include her husband, David; children Kristine (Seth Thompson) of Phoenix, AZ; David (Nichole) of Merritt Island, FL; and Victoria of Madrid, Spain; grandchildren David, Hannah, William and Henry Denholm, and Nora Thompson; and brother Fred  (Gretchen) Guerra of Cuyahoga Falls, OH. Her parents Fred and Mary Guerra preceded her in death.

Services will be held at St Vincent’s Catholic Church in Wildwood, FL on July 2 at 11 AM. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Zeta Tau Alpha Foundation (breast cancer awareness) or Blumenthal Performing Arts.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

What is Critical Race Theory?

A Village of Belle Aire resident offers some insight into the controversial topic of Critical Race Theory. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Driving through the Georgia countryside

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake resident recalls a scenic drive through Georgia when he worked as a technician for the FAA.

What if Donald Trump went to the border?

A Spruce Creek South resident, in a Letter to the Editor, wonders what would happen if Donald Trump went to the border to welcome new arrivals.

Sumter EMS reorganization

A Villager who is a nationally registered paramedic, offers his viewpoint on the Sumter County ambulance crisis. Read his Letter to the Editor.

U.S. Sen. Rick Scott wrong on mask policy

A reader writes that he believes U.S. Sen. Rick Scott is wrong when it comes to a mask requirement for public transportation. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos