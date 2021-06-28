Summerfield woman arrested in theft of vehicle from acquaintance

A Summerfield woman has been arrested in the theft of a vehicle from an acquaintance.

Dana Sue Johnson, 55, was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly stole the 1996 Ford F-250 truck from the residence of a man who has been allowing her to stay in a camper trailer on his property in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said he did not give her permission to drive the vehicle.

She was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.