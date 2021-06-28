90.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, June 28, 2021
type here...

Summerfield woman arrested in theft of vehicle from acquaintance

By Meta Minton

Dana Sue Johnson
Dana Sue Johnson

A Summerfield woman has been arrested in the theft of a vehicle from an acquaintance.

Dana Sue Johnson, 55, was arrested early Sunday morning after she allegedly stole the 1996 Ford F-250 truck from the residence of a man who has been allowing her to stay in a camper trailer on his property in Wildwood, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. He said he did not give her permission to drive the vehicle.

She was arrested on charges of grand theft of a motor vehicle and driving while license suspended. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $3,000 bond.

Headlines

Resident reports lightning damage in Village of Gilchrist

Crime
A resident has reported that lightning struck a flag pole in the Village of Gilchrist and then proceeded to take out a water main.
Read more

Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in pickup dragging death of woman

Crime
A Lady Lake man won’t be prosecuted in the death of a woman he had dragged with his pickup truck.
Read more

PepperTree Apartments man claims shotgun threat was part of online hoax

Crime
A Wildwood man arrested in an alleged shotgun threat claimed the entire incident was part of an online hoax.
Read more

Summerfield woman arrested in theft of vehicle from acquaintance

Crime
A Summerfield woman has been arrested in the theft of a vehicle from an acquaintance.
Read more

Speeding driver offers Mexican ID card during traffic stop in Lady Lake

Crime
A man who had been driving a pickup at a “high rate of speed” on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake offered a Mexican ID card during a traffic stop
Read more

More Headlines

Villager’s painting chosen for Georgia Watercolor Society Member Exhibition

News
Nancy Dias of the Village of Piedmont learned her painting, “Energy,” has been accepted into the 2021 Georgia Watercolor Society Member Exhibition.
Read more

Man at wheel of flatbed truck jailed after allegedly driving while impaired

Crime
A man at the wheel of a flatbed truck was arrested after allegedly driving while impaired.
Read more

Man arrested last year at Charter School lands in trouble again

Crime
A man arrested last year after he was suspected of selling drugs at The Villages Charter School is back in trouble again.
Read more

Injured bicyclist’s husband fears Villager whose Mercedes struck wife still driving car

Crime
A husband who was bicycling with his wife last year when they were hit by an 89-year-old Villager’s Mercedes, fears the hit-and-run suspect is still driving in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.
Read more

Parents in The Villages evicting oft-arrested son from their home

Crime
A couple in The Villages is attempting to evict their oft-arrested son from their home in The Villages.
Read more
Load more
NewsCrimeNewsletterObituariesBreaking NewsLetters to the EditorPhotosTown Square EntertainmentOpinionsAround FloridaSportsEntertainmentSoftballBusinessHealth